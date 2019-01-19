Jayden Moodie Murder: Man, 18, Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Teen

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie, Scotland Yard said.
The teenager was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death in Leyton, east London, on January 8.
The suspect was detained on Saturday morning at an address in Wembley.
Detective Chief Inspector Chris Soole, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although one man has been arrested in connection with this murder, we remain fully focused on locating and arresting others connected to this deadly attack.”
He added: “We have a number of enquiries that we are pursuing, however, we cannot solve this alone, we need the public to help us.”
Detectives believe there were five men in the car that rammed into Jaden and three of them then stabbed the schoolboy before driving off.