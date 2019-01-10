Family Of Murdered Teen Jayden Moodie Say He Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’

The family of a 14-year-old boy stabbed to death by attackers who knocked him off his moped have said he was “murdered in cold blood”.

Jayden Moodie was killed in Waltham Forest, east London, on Tuesday evening after being struck by a car and knifed to death in what police believe was a targeted attack.

In a statement paying tribute to Moodie, a family spokesman said he was not affiliated with gangs, adding that he “deserves a fair chance at justice”.

On Wednesday, police traced down the black Mercedes car believed to have knocked the teenager down at a location near Leyton in east London.

Described as having an “infectious” character and charm, his family added that Moodie was keenly interested in bikes, and “loved learning how to fix them”.

He was due to start at a boxing academy this month, the statement added.