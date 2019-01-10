Police believe they have found the black Mercedes used to ram a 14-year-old boy off his moped before he was stabbed to death in east London on Tuesday.

The car was found on Wednesday in the nearby Carlisle Road area of Leyton, a few hundred metres away from where Jayden Moodie was murdered.

It currently remains their undergoing forensic examination. No arrests have yet been made.

Moodie was murdered in an area notorious for drug dealing and blighted by so-called county lines gangs that are known to exploit children.

Police said they believe the attack was “targeted and intent on lethal force from the outset”.

The teenager’s sister, 18-year-old Leah, told The Times she fears he will become another knife-crime “statistic”.

She said: “He was caring, he was compassionate. He was just a 14-year-old boy.

“He wasn’t in a gang, this wasn’t gang violence. I’m scared he’ll be remembered as a statistic.”

Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker told reporters he could not sleep for thinking about what had happened to such a young boy, reports the Press Association.

He said of the boy’s age: “I think that will strike a chord with so many people and so many parents across the UK.”