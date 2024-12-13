It Looks Like This Festive Hit Is On Track To Score This Year's Christmas Number 1, With A Week To Go

We might still be a week away from the announcement about what song is this year’s Christmas number one – but it looks like we might have an idea.
On Friday evening, Wham!’s Last Christmas was revealed to be the first festive chart-topper of 2024, almost 12 months exactly after it became last year’s Christmas number one marking the first time in the song’s history that it reached the accolade.
George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s festive tune is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and has already received a surge in streams in the lead-up to Christmas, pushing it back to the top of the charts.
To coincide with the anniversary, a physical re-release of the track debuted on Friday, so we reckon it chances of holding onto the number one spot ahead of next week’s chart are pretty high.
There’s a veritable avalanche of Yuletide bops in the chart this week, with Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You at number three, while Brenda Lee’s 66-year-old ditty Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree is at five.
Below that is Tom Grennan’s original tune It Can’t Be Christmas (an exclusive to Amazon Music subscribers – meaning if you’ve asked Alexa to play Christmas music in the last few weeks you’ve probably heard it without realising) at number six, Bobby Helms’ Jingle Bell Rock at number seven and The Pogues’ Fairytale Of New York at number eight.
Completing the top 10 are Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me and Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath The Tree, which have both reached new UK chart peaks in 2024.
Christmas tunes by Michael Bublé, Sia, Elton John and Sabrina Carpenter can also be found lower down this week’s chart.
Meanwhile, you can click here for a round-up of 2024’s new Christmas tunes – and our verdict on each of the songs.