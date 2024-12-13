It Looks Like This Festive Hit Is On Track To Score This Year's Christmas Number 1, With A Week To Go

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! performing in China in 1985 Michael Putland Hulton Archive

We might still be a week away from the announcement about what song is this year’s Christmas number one – but it looks like we might have an idea.

Advertisement

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s festive tune is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and has already received a surge in streams in the lead-up to Christmas, pushing it back to the top of the charts.

To coincide with the anniversary, a physical re-release of the track debuted on Friday, so we reckon it chances of holding onto the number one spot ahead of next week’s chart are pretty high.

Mariah Carey performing a special Christmas show in 2014 via Associated Press

Advertisement

There’s a veritable avalanche of Yuletide bops in the chart this week, with Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You at number three, while Brenda Lee’s 66-year-old ditty Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree is at five.

Below that is Tom Grennan’s original tune It Can’t Be Christmas (an exclusive to Amazon Music subscribers – meaning if you’ve asked Alexa to play Christmas music in the last few weeks you’ve probably heard it without realising) at number six, Bobby Helms’ Jingle Bell Rock at number seven and The Pogues’ Fairytale Of New York at number eight.

Tom Grennan's new Christmas tune has already made it into the top 10 via Associated Press

Advertisement

Completing the top 10 are Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me and Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath The Tree, which have both reached new UK chart peaks in 2024.

Christmas tunes by Michael Bublé, Sia, Elton John and Sabrina Carpenter can also be found lower down this week’s chart.

Meanwhile, you can click here for a round-up of 2024’s new Christmas tunes – and our verdict on each of the songs.