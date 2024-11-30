Here's Our Verdict On All The New Christmas Music For 2024

Perrie Edwards, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Hudson, Jack Antonoff and Cher all have new Christmas releases this year Mark Surridge/Greg Swales/Vevo/Sony/Warner

We’re officially on the countdown to Christmas, which means many of us will finally be breaking out our favourite festive tunes as we get ready for the big day.

And if your festive playlist is looking a little on the dusty side, you might be pleased to hear that some of your favourite artists have new Christmas tunes for 2024.

From contemporary chart-toppers like Ed Sheeran and Perrie Edwards to Christmas staples Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bublé – plus a few surprises – here’s our verdict on this year’s new Christmas tunes…

Ed Sheeran – Under The Tree

No stranger to a festive ditty (he famously had a number one in 2021 with the Elton John collab Merry Christmas, swiftly followed by the pastry-tinged charity single reworking Sausage Rolls For Everyone, which hit the coveted Christmas number one), Ed Sheeran is trying his hand at another Christmas tune, and this time around he’s doing it solo.

While Merry Christmas saw Ed stepping into new territory with a tune so unashamedly cheesy and nostalgia-fuelled you could practically smell the fresh-from-the-attic tinsel every time you listened to it, Under The Tree is much more familiar ground for the chart-topping singer.

With lyrics about feeling lonely after a break-up around the festive season, it’s not bad, but not exactly groundbreaking for Ed. Where it really comes alive is in its music video, directed by Love Actually creator Richard Curtis, which pairs the Grammy winner with Bridgerton’s Claudia Jessie in an emotional side-by-side comparing a happy past Christmas with the more morose present day.

Sample lyric:

Our verdict: 🎄🎄🎄

Cher and Kelly Clarkson – DJ Play A Christmas Song

Alright, so maybe we’ve been a little bit cheeky including this one on our round-up, as Cher actually released DJ Play A Christmas Song last year as the lead single from her first ever Christmas album (earning the legendary diva her first UK top 20 in more than 20 years in the process).

This new version of the track features new vocals from Kelly Clarkson, after Cher was impressed by her cover of the track last year.

Although the two singers’ voices are so distinct that, on paper, it might not sound like the easiest of blends, they do actually mix really well, and with beefed-up production to go with Kelly’s contributions, somehow one of our favourite Christmas songs of the last few years has been made even better.

Our verdict: 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

Kelly Clarkson – You For Christmas

And speaking of Kelly Clarkson…

Ever since the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink extravaganza that Underneath The Tree caught the world off guard in 2013, the former American Idol winner has cemented herself as one of the modern-day queens of Christmas.

With two festive albums now under her belt, Kelly is onto her second re-release, and this time she’s worked with multi-Grammy winner Mark Ronson on You For Christmas, a throwback to the 60s that will go down a storm with fans of Kelly’s previous Christmas tunes.

If we were being picky, Kelly doesn’t exactly spare the full belt, and this full-throttle approach makes it a little hard to sing along to, which means it’s not sticking in our heads as much as some of her other Christmas songs, but there’s no denying her vocal abilities, or that distinct Mark Ronson production.

Our verdict: 🎄🎄🎄🎄

Perrie – Christmas Magic

This one has all the makings of a great Christmas tune. Perrie’s voice sounding good is hardly a surprise, but she really does sound beautiful here, and the full-on production and cheerful lyrics mean it’ll go perfectly if you’re looking for something to play while you decorate your tree, wrap your presents or run around the shops for that last-minute gift.

Our only gripe is that it’s not terribly imaginative – and in particular, it sounds a little derivative of some of Kelly Clarkson’s aforementioned well-known festive tunes.

Christmas Magic isn’t bad by any stretch, but it’s also not the most original Christmas song you’re likely to hear this year. If Christmas Magic does win you over, though, we can’t recommend the music video enough, too.

Our verdict: 🎄🎄🎄

Bleachers – Merry Christmas Please Don’t Call

Jack Antonoff, on the other hand, is giving us a Christmas tune that’s a little outside the box compared to some of his peers’ festive offerings with his group Bleachers.

Fans of his work with Taylor Swift and particularly Lana Del Rey (sidenote: a Lana Del Rey Christmas album is surely long overdue) will definitely want to check out this sombre ode to regret and heartbreak over the holidays.

Uplifting it ain’t, but if nothing else, it serves as a reminder that not everyone is feeling merry at this time of year.

Our verdict: 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce – Maybe This Christmas

“Oh here we go,” you might be thinking, upon discovering that Michael Bublé has a new Yuletide song for 2024. But we have to hand it to your mum’s favourite contemporary Christmas crooner, what he’s gifted us this year feels a lot more grown-up than some of his previous festive fodder, which could have everything to do with his duet partner, country star Carly Pearce.

Maybe This Christmas sees the pair trading lines about a failed relationship, and whether giving it another go around the festive season could really work.

We’re not going to lie and say it’s the most experimental thing we’ve ever heard, but it would also be remiss not to praise the King of Christmas for trying something a bit more mature, and not just phoning it in (particularly at this time of year when he so easily could).

Our verdict: 🎄🎄🎄🎄

Jennifer Hudson – Santa For Someone

Believe it or not, it’s actually been 10 years since Jennifer Hudson last released an album. And after teaming up with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande on that excellent Oh Santa! remix a couple of years ago, J-Hud has decided to get festive for her new release The Gift Of Love.

Lead single Santa For Someone came out in October, and it’s become one of our favourites this year. If you fell in love with Jennifer in Dreamgirls, you might be pleased to hear that Santa For Someone is a throwback sound, but with a modern twist, and there’s no arguing with that effortless and flawless voice, is there?

Our verdict: 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

Sabrina Carpenter – Is It New Years Yet?

This one actually came out this time last year, but Sabrina Carpenter is revisiting her festive EP Fruitcake off the back of her bumper 2024, and putting Is It New Years Yet? into the spotlight.

Like a few songs on our list, this one tells the story of a not-so-merry Christmas, but with an upbeat disco-fied beat that wouldn’t sound out of place on Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia or Kylie Minogue’s album Disco.

If you liked the Sabrina cuts Espresso or Juno, this is definitely one you want to get requesting at the office Christmas party.