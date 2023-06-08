First Dates' Merlin Griffiths Given 'All Clear' Two Years After Cancer Diagnosis

Merlin Griffiths on Good Morning Britain in 2019 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has shared the news that he is now cancer-free two years after first being diagnosed.

The television personality – best known as the bartender on the long-running Channel 4 dating show – discovered that he had bowel cancer in 2021.

At the time, doctors told him he had a 4.5cm tumour, and that his cancer was stage 3.

However, updating fans on Wednesday, Merlin revealed that he has been given the “all clear” by doctors.

Posting on his Instagram, he shared a screenshot of an email which read: “Your CT scan has just come through. All looks good, there are no signs of any reoccurrence. Hope this is reassuring.”

Captioning the post, Merlin said: “Final Year 1 scan results are in, and it’s ALL CLEAR for now. Nice. Thank you.”

Merlin has been sharing his cancer journey with his fans in a bid to raise awareness.

In April, he showed his stoma scars during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, while also stressing the importance of talking about his symptoms.

Speaking to the host, he said: “Going through it all myself, you get very comfortable talking about this stuff because you have to and you’re dealing with medical professionals and treating your diagnosis.

“But I think there is a bigger point and people have to be comfortable talking about this before this happens.”

First Dates' @MerlinFDC4 lists the symptoms which pushed him to talk to his doctor - and later be diagnosed with bowel cancer - as well as the treatment he went through to get the all clear. 🙏#NoButts 🍑 #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/Tad2rvNTA4 — Lorraine (@lorraine) April 26, 2023

He also shared with the host that he’d been through chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery as part of his treatment.

