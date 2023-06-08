Strictly Professional Amy Dowden Gives 'Positive' Update After Undergoing Cancer Surgery

Amy Dowden at the Pride Of Birmingham Awards earlier this year Graham Stone/Shutterstock

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has given fans a promising update after undergoing surgery as part of her cancer treatment.

Last month, the dancer shared that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Posting a picture on Instagram of herself in a hospital bed on Wednesday, ahead of her operation, the 32-year-old wrote that she was “rrrrrrready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor”.

Advertisement

The following morning, she revealed on her Instagram story that the surgery had “gone well”.

She wrote: “Big thanks to my two surgeons and nurses who have been so utterly amazing and looking after me.”

Amy said that she was “very sore” after her operation, but was choosing to focus “on the positives” and the fact the medical team had told her “the surgery went well”.

“Thanks for all the support and messages,” she added.

After sharing her diagnosis two weeks ago, the Welsh performer said she hoped to raise awareness of breast cancer by speaking publicly about her experiences, as she has previously done with Crohn’s disease, a condition she has lived with since she was a child.

Advertisement

“If I can try and turn this negative into a positive, it’s going to help me get through this,” Amy told Hello! magazine.

She added: “I’ve been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle. But if I’m positive and strong, I’ve got a really good chance of getting back out on the dance floor as soon as possible.”

Amy has been part of the Strictly family since joining the show in 2017.