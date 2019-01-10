Police Officers Under Investigation After Teenager Reported Boyfriend Five Times Before She Was Killed

The conduct of five Metropolitan Police officers involved in the handling of assault allegations made by a 17-year-old against her boyfriend in the months before she was killed is under investigation.

The police watchdog inquiry was made public after Oluwaseyi Dada, 21, admitted the manslaughter of Katrina Makunova at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

The teenager died following an altercation with Dada in Camberwell, south London, on July 12 last year.

During a struggle, Makunova fell onto a knife she had inside her handbag. The blade pierced the bag and punctured her chest.

Between February and June, Makunova made five police allegations against Dada of assault and harassment, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Five Scotland Yard officers are being investigated over their handling of her allegations. The officers were involved in the investigating and supervising of her complaints.