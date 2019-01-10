Police Officers Under Investigation After Teenager Reported Boyfriend Five Times Before She Was Killed

The conduct of five Metropolitan Police officers involved in the handling of assault allegations made by a 17-year-old against her boyfriend in the months before she was killed is under investigation.
The police watchdog inquiry was made public after Oluwaseyi Dada, 21, admitted the manslaughter of Katrina Makunova at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.
The teenager died following an altercation with Dada in Camberwell, south London, on July 12 last year.
During a struggle, Makunova fell onto a knife she had inside her handbag. The blade pierced the bag and punctured her chest.
Between February and June, Makunova made five police allegations against Dada of assault and harassment, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Five Scotland Yard officers are being investigated over their handling of her allegations. The officers were involved in the investigating and supervising of her complaints.
An IOPC spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends and all those involved who were affected following the death of Katrina.
“While criminal proceedings were still active we felt it was inappropriate to announce our investigation, which has been underway since July 2018. We have identified five officers whose conduct is now under investigation and they have provided responses to the allegations.
“Other officers and members of the public have also provided witness accounts.
“We would like to stress that the investigation is ongoing, and the fact an officer’s conduct is under investigation does not mean misconduct has been proven.”
Speaking after her death, Makunova’s brother Julius paid tribute to the tragic teenager, describing her as a “hardworking, confident and joyful girl”.
He added: “She could walk into the room and put a smile on everyone’s face.”
Dada, from Streatham, will return to court to be sentenced on 29 January.