It takes a brave person to interview a five-year-old on live TV - and a brave parent to sign them up.

On today’s BBC Breakfast, reporter Jayne McCubbin attempted to chat to five-year-old Freddie about the operations that saved his life, to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS. But the mischievous little one had other ideas.

Instead of talking to McCubbin about his liver transplant and two open heart surgeries, Freddie, from Leeds, did a headstand and rolled around the floor before diving behind the sofa.