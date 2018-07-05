It takes a brave person to interview a five-year-old on live TV - and a brave parent to sign them up.
On today’s BBC Breakfast, reporter Jayne McCubbin attempted to chat to five-year-old Freddie about the operations that saved his life, to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS. But the mischievous little one had other ideas.
Instead of talking to McCubbin about his liver transplant and two open heart surgeries, Freddie, from Leeds, did a headstand and rolled around the floor before diving behind the sofa.
The ball of energy, who appeared on the show with his mum Emma and older brother Louis, refused to answer any of McCubbin’s questions, and even rammed the presenter’s foot with a remote control car.
McCubbin tried to save the situation by asking Freddie: “Can we see your best floss?” But in got a rather stubborn “no!” in reply.
All Freddie’s mum could do was laugh – and we can’t blame her.
McCubbin took it all in her stride, joking: “Live television and children, there’s a saying about that isn’t there...”
Freddie, never change.