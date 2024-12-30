'F**king Hypocrite': Elon Musk Had A Request For X Users And Wow It Backfired

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk. via Associated Press

Elon Musk’s simple request for more peace and love on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) drew ire on Sunday.

Instead, critics slammed the tech billionaire as a “fucking hypocrite.”

Musk wrote: “Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform.”

Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

While some commenters tried to do just that, others shared blunt reminders of Musk’s own less-than-positive posts and his welcoming of previously banned personalities back onto the service in his alleged pursuit of free speech.

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk. via Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Musk to run the non-official Department of Government Efficiency, which will seek to reduce public spending.

Advertisement

Trump, though, has reportedly been unhappy with speculation that Musk, who spent more than $260 million on Trump’s 2024 campaign, is the one really holding the power.

Musk this weekend faced backlash over his endorsement of Germany’s far-right party Alternative for Germany amid criticism from MAGA Republicans over his stance on immigrant visas.

Advertisement

Too late. You created this cesspool. You own it. Hypocrite https://t.co/zgLQ5fjaz5 — Bonita Applebaum (@CincoCento) December 30, 2024

It would be beautiful if you did something for humanity and made the world a better place instead of being the soulless ghoul you are. Don’t lecture others. Look in the mirror. Hypocrite. https://t.co/PTlYSXUL5k — Pippa Stewart (@Bruinpip) December 29, 2024

Hypocrite. https://t.co/fIOmbqw79P — Pat Buckingham & his 3 other personalities (@PatBuckingham) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

Today Elon Musk asked all of you to post “more positive, beautiful, or informative content” but in May 2023 he was asked about his tweets that could hurt his company. Basically he doesn’t care. #Musk #positive #truth https://t.co/w7qquN1r6W — Rebecca Aguilar (on Blue Sky & LinkedIn) (@RebeccaAguilar) December 29, 2024

Hahahaha what a hypocrite https://t.co/f57Q8jdGfz — lu (@lucianlembo) December 29, 2024

Ohhhhh, you mean like “go fuck yourself in the face” beautiful and positive?

Fucking hypocrite https://t.co/9wvEpS4OHL — Lisa K 🏈🐈🏖🌊🌻🦮 (@middleKal66) December 30, 2024

Advertisement

Physician heal thyself



Hypocrite https://t.co/bMogEV9EVS — BFD 🇵🇷🏳️🌈🇵🇷🏳️🌈 (@fknconfused) December 29, 2024

How about we start with you, lead by example 🙏🇺🇸🫡 — andreir (@andreiroata) December 30, 2024

I do, but it doesn't get viewed. One liners, stupid questions and rage baiting still beats out anything positive. Maybe change up the algorithm first? — Redhead Ranting (@redheadranting) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, but the current algorithms on X prioritize posts that provoke shock, anger, or surprise, while quality posts are sidelined. Please consider improving these algorithms. — Öznur Küçüker Sirene (@SireneOznur) December 29, 2024