'F**king Hypocrite': Elon Musk Had A Request For X Users And Wow It Backfired

Elon Musk’s simple request for more peace and love on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) drew ire on Sunday.
Instead, critics slammed the tech billionaire as a “fucking hypocrite.”
Musk wrote: “Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform.”
While some commenters tried to do just that, others shared blunt reminders of Musk’s own less-than-positive posts and his welcoming of previously banned personalities back onto the service in his alleged pursuit of free speech.
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Musk to run the non-official Department of Government Efficiency, which will seek to reduce public spending.
Trump, though, has reportedly been unhappy with speculation that Musk, who spent more than $260 million on Trump’s 2024 campaign, is the one really holding the power.
Musk this weekend faced backlash over his endorsement of Germany’s far-right party Alternative for Germany amid criticism from MAGA Republicans over his stance on immigrant visas.