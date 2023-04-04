Legendary Fleetwood Mac Musician Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Confirmed

Christine McVie performing live in 2017 Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac performer and all-round music legend Christine McVie died of an “ischemic stroke”, it has been confirmed.

The iconic singer-songwriter died in November 2022 at the age of 79, following what was described at the time as a “short illness”.

On Monday, numerous US outlets obtained Christine’s death certificate, which listed a stroke as one of her main causes of death.

“Atrial fibrillation” and “large atrial thrombus” were also named as contributing factors.

The NHS website describes ischemic strokes as “the most common type of stroke”, which occurs “when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain”.

Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate, and atrial thrombus is a type of blood clot, according to the NHS.

A “metastatic malignancy of unknown origin” – referring to a type of cancer that spreads across the body – was also named as a secondary cause of Christine’s death.

Christine joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, and won two Grammys as a member of the pioneering group.

Christine with her bandmates in 2018 Variety via Getty Images

She also co-wrote a number of their biggest hits, including Don’t Stop, The Chain and Songbird, all of which were featured on their much-loved album Rumours, as well as Little Lies and Everywhere.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” Fleetwood Mac said in a joint statement last year. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”