Strictly Come Dancing Bosses Respond To Fleur East Dance-Off 'Fix' Claims

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have spoken out after Fleur East found herself at the centre of a “fix” row following her dance-off on last week’s show.

The singer and her partner Vito Coppola performed a Salsa routine to Beyonce’s Break My Soul during Sunday’s pre-recorded results show, triumphing over EastEnders actor James Bye and his partner Amy Dowden, who became the fifth couple to leave the show.

A report in The Sun claimed Fleur fell over at the start of her dance-off routine, which “was kept secret from viewers”, and she was then allowed to restart.

Following an “incident with a prop”, Strictly bosses confirmed that Fleur and Vito were allowed to begin their routine again, which had been permitted because the pair had “not begun to dance” before the incident occurred.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola performed a salsa to Beyonce's Break My Soul. Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges were unanimous in their choices, with all four choosing to save Fleur.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said the show had been stopped “as a matter of urgency”.

“After an incident with a prop at the beginning of Fleur and Vito’s dance-off performance, the decision was made to halt proceedings to check they were not injured, as a matter of urgency,” the spokesperson said.

“As they had not begun to dance before the incident occurred, it was decided they could start the performance again, once it was confirmed they were fit to do so.”

Following the final performances, judge Craig Revel Horwood said it was his “responsibility” as a judge to “save the better dancer”, meanwhile Motsi Mabuse said there were “different levels of dancing on the dance floor.”

Speaking about landing in the bottom two and the dreaded dance-off for the second time on Tuesday’s It Takes Two, Fleur admitted she found it “harder” the second time around.

Ray Burmiston via PA Media

“You’d think because you’ve been there before it would be easier but it actually makes it harder,” she said. “Because each week you go through, the further you go in the competition the more you want to stay.

“I’m having the most amazing time and we love dancing with each other. So as soon as you get that red light you think ’oh my gosh is this it? Could we be going now? But thank you to everyone at home who voted for us.”