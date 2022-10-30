The Strictly judges (L-R) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

EastEnders star James Bye has become the fifth contestant to leave this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor faced Fleur East in Sunday night’s dreaded dance-off after both couples failed to win over viewers with their Halloween-inspired routines in Strictly’s annual spooky spectacular.

Both couples performed their routines again, with James and his dance partner Amy Dowden performing their Charleston and Fleur and her dance partner Vito Coppola performing their Salsa in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges were unanimous in their choices, with all four choosing to save Fleur.

Amy Dowden and James Bye Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, James said: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best. I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal.

“I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now. It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best.”

Strictly presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Amy then told James: “You came on here to show your boys they can throw themselves into any challenge in life, and you are the best role model they could ever have as their daddy! I am so proud of you!”