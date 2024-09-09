Florence Pugh Reacts To New Movie We Live In Time's Accidental Viral Moment: 'I Was Worried'

Florence Pugh at the premiere of We Live In Time on Friday via Associated Press

Florence Pugh has admitted she was a little “worried” when one accidental aspect of her new film We Live In Time ended up sparking a huge viral moment.

The Oscar nominee stars alongside Andrew Garfield in the much-hyped romantic drama, which charts the highs and lows of a relationship between two strangers who meet by chance, get married and start a family.

Advertisement

However, despite the movie tackling some pretty heavy themes, last month it became known for something much more light-hearted.

When a new photo of Florence and Andrew in character was shared online, many film fans couldn’t help getting distracted by the ridiculous expression on a carousel horse’s face, leading to one of our favourite memes of 2024.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in John Crowley’s ‘WE LIVE IN TIME’. 📷 pic.twitter.com/Z6SUp23sDC — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) August 13, 2024

Speaking to AP shortly after the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Florence admitted that while she definitely saw the funny side, the ensuing horse memes did make her a little nervous.

Advertisement

“It was hilarious, and it was funny. But that part of the movie is my favourite part of the movie,” she explained. “It’s when they’re like: OK, let’s go. Let’s go on a date. Let’s have sex. Let’s get pregnant. Let’s just do it.”

Florence continued: “I was just so worried that that amazing, gorgeous, glittery moment was going to be shit on by this horse meme – which was hilarious, sure. But I was like, ‘No! Not at that point in the movie’.”

After seeing the film for the first time, Florence said her mind had been put at ease.

“I was so grateful that it wasn’t, like… doing the thing that it does in that picture, which ruins it,” she added.

“Man, I love the horse meme,” Andrew then revealed. “I was about to go into a retreat for six days where I wouldn’t have my phone. And I saw this image for our film that had been released. And I noticed the horse. And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s an interesting choice’. I don’t know, did I approve that? I’m pretty sure Florence didn’t approve that…

Advertisement

“So I saw that and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a choice, man. Ah, I’m sure I’m the only one to notice it’. Turn my phone off for six days. When I’m in the departure lounge coming back from wherever I was, I turn my phone on finally. And it’s just horse meme. I was wrong. People noticed it.”