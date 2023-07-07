Florence Pugh Debuts Colourful Hair Transformation At Valentino Fashion Show

Florence Pugh at the Oscars in March Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Florence Pugh has the internet buzzing after debuting her latest hair transformation.

The Midsommar star revealed a brand-new, bright-pink buzz cut during her appearance at the Valentino Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

She also wowed in a sheer lavender gown designed by Valentino.

Florence told the fashion design house’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, that she was “always so inspired” in a message to him after the show.

“So grateful that we got to see the art that you and your creators and makers worked and continue to work so hard on,” the Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram.

“Stunning again. Well done to all who graced those steps, unbelievably beautiful show.”

Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 5. Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Pugh pictured at the show in Chantilly, France. Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Florence Pugh and Naomi Ackie attend the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show. Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

Florence, who was announced as the new face of Valentino earlier this year, wore the high-fashion brand for her appearance and walked the red carpet with Piccioli.

Pugh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Sean Zanni via Getty Images

Florence made headlines about a year ago when she wore a sheer, bright-pink tulle Valentino gown to the brand’s haute couture show.

She addressed the commentary surrounding her gown in an Instagram post that called out “how vulgar some of you men can be,” along with the social media shaming some engaged in.

“I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,” she wrote in her post. “What’s more concerning is .... Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

Florence signed off by telling people who criticised her body: “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”