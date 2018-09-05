Florence Tourists Face Fines of €500 For Snacking In The Street

Tourists could find themselves slapped with a hefty fine if they are caught snacking on the streets of one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations.

Visitors to Florence will face fines of up to to €500 if they are caught eating on the pavement on four main streets in the city’s historic centre during peak lunch and dinner times.

“You can walk while eating, but you cannot stop,” said a city spokesman.

Local businesses have been asked to put a new bilingual poster about the restrictions on prominent display in their windows.

“It is forbidden to eat any kind of food just stopping and staying on sidewalks, on doorsteps of shops and houses and on roadways ... Respect residents, traders and workers of this street,” the poster reads.