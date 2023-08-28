Florence Welch Reveals She Recently Underwent 'Life-Saving' Emergency Surgery

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine performing in Dublin in June Kieran Frost via Getty Images

Singer Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine has revealed she has cancelled a string of shows on her latest tour after undergoing “emergency surgery”.

The seven-time Grammy nominee shared an update with fans on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, revealing that the undisclosed procedure “saved her life”.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” she began.

Alluding to a recent injury that led several of her UK shows to be postponed last year, Florence continued: “My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.

“And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me).”

The former Glastonbury headliner – whose breakthrough hit Dog Days Are Over recently had a chart resurgence thanks to its popularity on TikTok – concluded: “Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is [a] way of making sense.

“And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”

Last year, Florence broke her foot while performing on stage at the O2 Arena in London.

As a result, she postponed the remainder of her UK tour, eventually completing the shows in January.