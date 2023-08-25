Liam Payne Opens Up About Recent Hospital Stint As He Postpones Live Tour Dates

Liam Payne performing live in 2019 Katja Ogrin via Getty Images

Liam Payne has announced he’s postponing his upcoming tour of South America on medical grounds.

The former One Direction singer had been due to tour around the continent from early next month, but is now planning to reschedule his shows after a recent stint in hospital due to a kidney infection.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” Liam wrote on social media.

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover. I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry.

“We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets – so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.”

In an accompanying video, Liam shared with his fans: “This really is the last news I wanted to be telling you, but basically, I’ve been a little bit unwell recently and I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection.

“We started rehearsals, and I’ve just been advised that now is really not the right time to be out on the road, trying to recover from this. I’ve got the best people around me, [who are] trying to help me recover as we speak. But yeah, we’re going to have to reschedule the tour.

“Please look out for ways to refund your tickets, and I’m looking forward to seeing you guys soon, hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger and better show.”

Liam initially rose to fame as a member of the boyband One Direction, after being put into the group while competing on The X Factor in 2010.