Liam Payne Reveals 100-Day Rehab Stay: ‘I Hit Rock Bottom’

Liam Payne has revealed that he recently spent 100 days in rehab and has now been sober for six months.

The former One Direction star opened up to fans in a video posted on YouTube with the title ‘I’m Back…’.

In the eight-minute video, the 29-year-old singer reflected on his decision to enter a Louisiana facility, admitting his disastrous appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast was a “life-changing moment” that sparked his decision to seek help.

Reflecting on how he felt after seeing himself speaking to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Liam admitted: “I became somebody I didn’t really recognise anymore and I’m sure you guys didn’t either.

“I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards on everybody else.” Liam continued.

“It was wrong really, and my own frustrations with my own career. I want to apologise for that.

“There is a point when you hit rock bottom and you realise you have got to do something different as whatever you are doing right now isn’t working for you.

“I was in bad shape up until that point.”

The Strip That Down singer’s interview with Logan saw him make a number of unexpected comments about his 1D bandmates. He admitted he had “hated” Louis Tomlinson during the band’s early years and said he has “many reasons” for disliking Zayn Malik.

Despite this, Liam said in his new video that the band were there for him in the aftermath of the podcast.

He explained: “The rest of the boys have really stuck by me and when I needed them most they kind of came to my rescue, even Zayn.

“It was hard for me to watch back. It is one of those life-changing moments that saved my life in a way.”

He also praised his ex Cheryl, who he shares six year old son Bear with, for providing support when he needed it most.

Liam said: “Honestly, more than anything I want to say thank you to Bear and his mum for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well.

“There is no point trying to be a dad when you have nothing to teach.

“I feel like I have a grip on life now. After I got back out, that process had worked for me, but there were still some little bits left that I kind of had to deal with myself.”

Liam is now in a much better place and recently dated model Kate Cassidy for 10 months, though the pair allegedly split in May.

On Sunday, he was spotted watching the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where he mingled with fellow celeb guests such as Cara Delevingne and Sam Ryder.

