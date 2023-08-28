Stormzy And Maya Jama Spark Reunion Rumours As They're Snapped Holding Hands On Holiday

Stormzy and Maya Jama Lia Toby/Getty/David M Bennett

Stormzy and Maya Jama are at the centre of speculation they’re back together after they were seen holding hands while on holiday in Greece.

The award-winning rapper and Love Island host were previously in a relationship for four years, before going their separate ways in 2019. In the years since, they’ve repeatedly been rumoured to have reunited, which they have previously always denied.

Over the weekend, the rumour mill went into overdrive when fans began to suspect that Stormzy and Maya were on holiday together, after their followers began to pick up on some similarities between the pair’s social media posts.

A post from TikTok user Georgina Ball – which suggested Stormzy had “soft launched” the reunion – even racked up as many as 4.2 million views.

While neither Stormzy nor Maya commented on the speculation, the Daily Mail later published photos of them walking around Hydra Island together hand-in-hand.

In the pictures, posted on Sunday, the two are seen smiling as they walk through the town holding hands, in matching white ensembles.

After the photos were shared on Sunday, fans were quick to share their reactions over on X (formerly known as Twitter):

maya jama and stormzy back together??? the earth is healing <3 — M (@bambooszn) August 28, 2023

stormzy & maya are back together — R DA GR8 (@jheneswife4life) August 27, 2023

Stormzy and Maya Jama 🏾… the world finally makes sense again — DB🤌🏾 (@itz_dessy) August 27, 2023

Stormzy and Maya Jama holding hands in Greece is better than Rach getting off the plane for Ross. I’m so happy for them! — Jess Fitz (@itsjessfitz) August 27, 2023

Maya Jama & Stormzy rekindling is the love story we have all been waiting for 🏽🥺 — Pardeep (@PardyPops1) August 27, 2023

it's 2 am and I work tomorrow but...



STORMZY AND MAYA LET'S GOOOOOOOOOO. ROOTING FOR LOVEEEEEEE. WOOOHOOOOO!!!! — aurel (@mrsash_) August 28, 2023

Maya and Stormzy are officially back together 💗💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/OTTf7Od4FS — Olive (@Olivia158) August 27, 2023

Stormzy & Maya are back together?!?!? omg pic.twitter.com/uBHepITcas — 𝕭🦇 (@bbettiekaren) August 28, 2023

If you're not happy for Stormzy and Maya Jama I probably won't be able to understand you. — Sanoj (@britishblackman) August 27, 2023

Maya and Stormzy coming back together was not the Venus retrograde news I expected 👀 — 🇲🇺Tisha🇲🇺 (@TishaTheBrave) August 28, 2023

Look, I’m not saying the world went to shit after Stormzy and Maya broke up but… 🤷🏼♀️ time to get things back on track okay!!!!! — Flo | Going with the Flo UK (@goingwtheflouk) August 27, 2023

I’m so wildly happy about Maya Jama and Stormzy it’s unhealthy — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) August 27, 2023

maya jama & stormzy getting back together is NOT anyone’s sign to text their ex tonight, pls — tt (@tinaejegi) August 27, 2023

Our year has been made Maya Jama and Stormzy have been spotted holding hands 🤍 pic.twitter.com/0lW6sLuIwp — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) August 27, 2023

Maya Jama’s team had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

We have also contacted representatives for Stormzy.

Stormzy and Maya Jama pictured together in 2017 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Stormzy previously referenced his break-up from Maya on his third album This Is What I Mean, which reached number one upon its release last year.

The former Glastonbury headliner later opened up about the split during a sit-down interview with Louis Theroux.

“My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man,” Stormzy said. “It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.

“That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.