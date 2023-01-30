Your Rights If Your Holiday Company Goes Bust And Cancels Your Flights

GEOFF CADDICK via Getty Images Flybe went into administration over the weekend.

Airline Flybe has gone went into administration in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 28) and as a result, the company have cancelled all scheduled flights.

Many travellers have now found themselves out of pocket for tickets they can no longer use, with the UK Civil Aviation Authority urging Flybe passengers “not travel to the airport” unless they have arranged alternative flights with a different airline.

Competitor airlines – such as BA, Easyjet and Ryanair – offered stuck passengers discounted travel over the weekend, while LNER offered free travel for affected travellers.

But what now? If you have flights booked with Flybe are you entitled to a refund? What are your consumer rights if an airline goes into administration? Read on to find out more.

Will I get a refund on my Flybe flights?

Unfortunately, Flybe mostly sell ‘flight only’ bookings and travel is not ATOL protected.

ATOL (Air Travel Organiser’s Licence) is a scheme that protects travellers and their money if the travel operator they booked with ceases trading, before, or whilst they’re on holiday.

Because Flybe’s bookings are not ATOL protected, it means that refunds from the company itself will not be provided.

However, passengers who paid for their flights using a credit or debit card and booked direct with the airline may be protected.

Under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974, credit card users who spent more than £100 should be protected.

Visa debit cards should also be protected - to try and claim a refund, you should contact your provider ASAP.

Which? Travel Editor Rory Boland said: “This will be terrible news to Flybe passengers, many of whom used the airline regularly where it provided essential services from regional airports.

“Very few passengers flying Flybe will be on ATOL protected packages so the government is unlikely to step in and repatriate those abroad or provide refunds.