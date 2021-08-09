Covid Or Brexit? Here's What's Behind 'Food Shortages' In The UK

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Food shortages in supermarkets have been prompted by the pandemic

Fears that Britain is on the cusp of a food shortage have alarmed some people recently. For every tweet claiming supermarket shelves are empty, there’s another claiming there are no shortages. And, somehow, it has descended into yet another row about Brexit, leaving everyone confused. So, here’s what we know. Are there really food shortages? Supermarkets have expressed some concerns about accessing food supplies in recent weeks, primarily due to Covid and a shortage of drivers. In July, a Co-Op spokesman said: “We are sorry that we are running low on some products. “Like many retailers, we are impacted by some patchy disruption to our deliveries and store operations but we are working closely with our suppliers to get re-stocked quickly.” A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We are working hard to ensure customers can find what they need. “While we might not always have the exact product a customer is looking for in every store, large quantities of products are being delivered to stores daily and our colleagues are focused on getting them onto the shelves as quickly as they can.” Tesco claimed it had access to plenty food and that deliveries were continuing across the UK. But in June the supermarket chain noted vacancies meant there was now 48 tonnes of waste each week, and that the greatest impact was on fresh food with a short shelf life. M&S said its Covid cases among staff were doubling every week, and Iceland admitted it was also experiencing a similar problem.

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images Empty shelves in a Cardiff supermarket

Why has #foodshortages taken off now? The hashtag #foodshortages seemed to trend following news the Army has been put on standby to deliver supermarket supplies, as the UK is struggling with a huge shortage of truck drivers. This does not mean there is not enough food in the UK, but that there are difficulties with getting food to the right destination. A source told The Sun on Sunday that approximately 2,000 Army personnel who are qualified HGV drivers are on a five-day notice to help, as the government is expected to make a formal plea for “imminent” help by the end of September. No.10 is reportedly expected to deploy the Army to help with food distribution, just weeks after the warning from supermarkets that it might suffer with shortages in the months to come. The source said: “Soldiers will be put up in hotels where necessary and will be working extended hours to assist with the crisis.” This is called Operation Rescript and is part of the military’s ongoing efforts to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images British Army officers helped out back in December, with NHS & Test and Trace COVID-19 testers at the Port of Dover

Why is there a shortage of drivers? The coronavirus lockdown created a huge backlog of lorry drivers who have been waiting to take their HGV tests. The Road Haulage Association (RHA) said this has subsequently created a shortage of 100,000 drivers. RHA managing director of policy and public affairs Rod McKenzie noted that this shortage poses a “very serious threat” to the supply chain. The situation has been worsened by the so-called Test and Trace ‘pingdemic’, which has forced drivers to abstain from working after being in contact with a positive Covid case. Transport secretary Grant Schapps tried to tackle the issue recently and temporarily increased the maximum amount of time a lorry driver can spend on the road from nine to 10 hours. Critics were quick to label the change as “stupid and dangerous”. McKenzie added that the Army drivers will not be used to driving civilian vehicles either, dubbing it another “short-term fix” from the government. However, James Bielby, head of the Federation of Wholesale Distribution, appealed for help from Army trucks back in July. He said: “The situation has reached crisis point and it is likely to get worse as more hospitality venues open and demand increases. “The government needs to act very quickly.” So, is it to do with Brexit? Many believe Covid has just exacerbated supply chains already overstretched by Brexit. McKenzie told CNN: “If the ‘pingdemic’ hadn’t happened we’d still be in trouble.” On Sunday, Lord Andrew Adonis, chief of the European Movement UK, took umbrage with the government spokesperson who said, “We have to be prepared to respond to unexpected events” in reference to responding to Covid and potential future lockdowns. In response, Adonis tweeted: “Never has a catastrophe been more ‘expected’ than with Brexit.”

Shameful that the apostles of Brexit refuse to take responsibility for the catastrophe they have created https://t.co/zmDs0Gv0U7 — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) August 8, 2021

The Remainer’s tweet received more than 15,000 likes, as others joined him in putting the blame on Brexit. Industry heads also sent a joint letter to the prime minister asking for an urgent intervention which would allow eastern European drivers back into the country on special visas back in June. They warned that worker shortages in warehouses and food processing centres was going to affect supermarket shelves. The RHA’s chief, Richard Burnett, said at the time: “We are weeks away from gaps on the shelves, it is as serious as that.” He also pointed out another Brexit-related issue, explaining: “We need to get a pool of labour quickly because we cannot train them quickly enough and we need to plug this gap.

We don't know if it's because Europeans who would traditionally be in these roles have left because of Brexit or because of Covid Richard Burnett, RHA's CEO