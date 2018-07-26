Forget 'Mean Girls', Boys Are More Cliquey Than Girls In Secondary School

Perhaps Regina George and the ‘Plastics’ should have been male because contrary to what teen movies would have you believe, boys are more ‘cliquey’ than girls in secondary school, according to a new study.

The finding is the result of a study into UK school children’s real-life social networks by The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in partnership with the University of Cambridge.

The researchers found boys were more likely to form “tight-knit bands” of friends than girls and also to stick with their selected group throughout the school year. In comparison, girls’ friendships were more variable.