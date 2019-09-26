Jacques Chirac, Former French President, Dies Age 86

The era of establishment politics in France has ostensibly ended. Former French President Jacques Chirac, heir to the country’s Fifth Republic, has died, AFP and BBC News reported. He was 86.

Chirac spent his professional life as a member of the Fifth Republic, the postwar government that Charles de Gaulle enacted in 1958. He held positions with every single presidency in France from 1958 until he himself became president in 1995, following François Mitterrand.

His trajectory is particularly notable at a time when establishment politics in France appears to no longer be in vogue, with fringe candidates, such as the extreme right-ring National Front’s Marine Le Pen, joining the mainstream.

Chirac, born Nov. 29, 1932, grew up in Paris as an only child. He attended some of the city’s best schools and then went on to study at Sciences Po, one of France’s most prestigious universities for the study of social sciences, and the Ecole National de l’Administration, France’s premier institution for budding civil servants.

De Gaulle was an early inspiration of his, and Chirac’s decision to fight in the war with Algeria in 1954 cemented his political views around those of the war general. Gaullism is loosely defined by national unity through the creation of a steady economy and the preservation of historical glory.

After a stint working for Prime Minister Georges Pompidou, Chirac held a series of ministerial positions, beginning in 1967. It took only a few years for him to become prime minister. President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing nominated him to the position in 1974.

He resigned in 1976 and worked to consolidate France’s conservatives under a new, de Gaulle-inspired party called the Rally for the Republic. This led him to run for mayor of Paris, a position he won in 1977 and held until 1995 (with another two-year stint as prime minister thrown in during that time).

He decided to run for president toward the end of his time as mayor. He campaigned on the notion that a “social fracture” was tearing France apart. Too many people suffered from unemployment, he said, and governmental assistance was responsible for enabling them to remain unemployed. He advocated for lower taxes and austerity. He defeated socialist Lionel Jospin in the second round and won reelection in 2000.

“There are two Frances,” he said in 1995. “It’s a diabolical system, I’m sorry to say it.”