A former police spy who spent four years undercover has backed Lush’s controversial #SpyCops campaign.

Peter Francis, once a member of the infamous Special Demonstration Squad, defended the project by the ethical beauty brand, which has attracted fierce criticism for being “anti-police”.

Referencing the campaign’s slogan, “paid to lie”, Francis told HuffPost UK: “Me and my colleagues certainly were. Some of my colleagues went a lot further in their lying capacity and their deception capacity, so ‘paid to lie’ is very accurate.”

Lush’s national campaign, which it said aims to highlight the “small and secretive subset of undercover policing”, prompted outrage when it was launched last week, with customers accusing the brand of “tarnishing all cops with the same brush”.

But a spokesperson for the campaign group Police Spies Out Of Lies, which helped devise the #SpyCops project with Lush, said it is “very happy” with the attention the campaign as received.

“We have been fighting for years to raise public awareness, and Lush has certainly helped to catapult the issue into the public consciousness in a way that we have never achieved ourselves,” they said.