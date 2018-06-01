Lush Angers Shoppers With New Campaign Branding Police 'Liars'

EMPICS Entertainment

The “handmade cosmetics” chain Lush has sparked fury after it launched a campaign accusing police of being “paid to lie”. Best known for its vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, the brand stepped out of its usual niche to launch a nationwide “Spy Cops” campaign, criticising undercover policing. But it has now been accused of “tarnishing all cops with the same brush” in themed window displays featuring fake police tape reading: “Police have crossed the line” and “paid to lie”.

@LushLtd What’s the reasoning behind this ‘campaign’. I’m all for speaking your mind and understand we all have different opinions, but to brand all police as liars and spies seems extreme. #lush #enoughtoputmeoffLush pic.twitter.com/LPulY0YFDO — Kath (@kathmott) May 31, 2018

Hundreds of people flocked to the Lush Facebook page to condemn the brand with a one star review, with some claiming they would “never step foot into your shops again”. One ex-police officer suggested the company had destroyed its image by “hating on our thin blue line”. “How about supporting those that work hard with limited resources day in day out, whilst there are massive cuts to the emergency services,” he wrote. “They take on knife wielding suspects and protect vulnerable people and you guys sell make up... Hope you’re proud of yourselves.” A public inquiry into the use undercover policing is currently being held at the Royal Courts of Justice. It has been running for eight years, and was launched by Theresa May during her time as Home Secretary after a string of allegations about undercover units, including that Scotland Yard had spied on the campaign group fighting for justice for the murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence.

As the widow of a police officer murdered on duty I am appalled at the campaign by @LushLtd the police service should be supported and respected. Who do Lush call when they have a shoplifter, their staff are abused or their stores broken into? Hang your heads in shame. — Christine Fulton (@CFMBE) June 1, 2018

I shop at Lush all the time, as recent as this week and I’m gutted. This is so disgusting and brands all police officers as ‘liars’ when the majority of us only ever want to do the right thing and feel embarrassed when officers act unprofessionally. Really disappointed 😔 — TessaFace (@Tlmozzar) May 31, 2018