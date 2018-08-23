Four Men Jailed After Hiring Private Jet To Smuggle Haul Of Cocaine Worth £41m

National Crime Agency (Clockwise from top left) Martin Neil, of Dorset, Spanish nationals Victor Franco-Lorenzo and Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas, and Italian national Alessandro Iembo.

Four men who hired a private jet to smuggle half a tonne of cocaine, worth more than £41m, into the UK have been jailed.

Martin Neil, 49, of Poole, Dorset, Italian national Alessandro Iembo, 28, and Spaniard Victor Franco-Lorenzo, 40, were jailed for 24 years each at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday following a three-week trial.

Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas, 56, received a lighter sentence of 20 years imprisonment, for what Judge Philip Shorrock described as a “serious and commercial operation”.

Neil celebrated as his brother Stephen Neil, 53, also of Poole, was found not guilty.

In what was described as one of the largest drugs busts of its kind, the group was stopped at Hampshire’s Farnborough Airport with half a tonne of the drug in 15 suitcases after flying in from Bogota, Colombia.

Border officials discovered the stash on January 29, but police believe the racket may have been successful once before in 2017.

They took off from Luton on a private jet costing £138,500 on January 26 and headed for the South American country.

When they returned, officials searched past a few dirty clothes in their suitcases to find some 513 blocks of cocaine with a purity of around 79%. The total weight was about 500kg.

The wholesale value was £15,390,000 but the cocaine could be sold for more than £41m on the street, the prosecution said.