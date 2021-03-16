Fox News Appeals To Gen X For Help. Gen X Tells Fox News Where To Stick It

Fox News tried to enlist Generation X into its manufactured “cancel culture” war on Monday.

It didn’t go well.

Over the weekend, author Matthew Hennessey wrote a column in the New York Post calling on Generation X “to fight the cancel culture” that has become a constant right-wing talking point, especially on Fox News.

Senator Ted Cruz shared a link to the story, and naturally, Fox News picked up the cause with a direct appeal to Gen X: