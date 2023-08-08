Fox News’ Brit Hume Gives Trump-Loving Commentator A Brutal Fact-Check

Brit Hume, longtime host and analyst at Fox News, had a blunt reply to a right-wing pundit’s claim about Donald Trump.

“If Trump was such a failed president, why are they doing everything they possibly can to prevent a second term of Trump?” asked Charlie Kirk, a longtime Trump backer and founder of the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Hume replied sarcastically on X, formerly Twitter. “Maybe they don’t want a repeat of a failed presidency. Just guessing here.”

Kirk was defending the former president after he was arraigned on federal charges of election obstruction and conspiracy. Kirk was also talking about a possibility that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will issue a protective order in the case, limiting how Trump and his legal team can handle evidence shared by the prosecutors. Trump has already posted public attacks on witnesses in the case, prosecutors and the judge herself.