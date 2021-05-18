Fox News Host Is Less Than Pleased With Guest’s Joke About Trump

Fox News personality Harris Faulkner did not find a guest’s retort about ex-President Donald Trump funny on Monday.

Faulkner and Fox News contributor Guy Benson complained about mixed messaging regarding coronavirus guidelines during a panel discussion with strategist Marjorie Clifton. In particular, they discussed last week’s decision by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ease guidance on the need for vaccinated people to wear face masks.

After a back-and-forth between Faulkner and Clifton, the Fox News anchor suggested that “science” was the simple message the Biden White House should be putting forward.

There should be “more facts, less policy,” Faulkner said. “Just tell us what they are. Tell us what is.”

“Like drinking bleach?” Clifton interrupted, referencing Trump’s infamous comment about injecting disinfectant to kill the coronavirus in an April 2020 press conference.

“Not funny,” Faulkner responded.

As Clifton appeared to struggle to contain her laughter, Benson agreed, suggesting that people should “stop looking backward” and instead focus on Biden’s words and actions.