Fox News Host Sean Hannity Gets Weird In Super-Awkward Conversation

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham had an awkward exchange on Wednesday evening as the two bantered during the handover between their shows.

Ingraham suggested that Hannity was about to unveil a line of cosmetics, and complimented his “beautiful” skin. Hannity seemed puzzled, then responded by bragging about all the “hitting and hitting and hitting and elbows and punching” he does.

“That’s all I do is I hit every day for an hour and a half,” he said, as Ingraham continued to talk up Hannity’s supposed line of cosmetics.

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona posted a clip on Twitter: