Fox News Host Sean Hannity Uses Afghanistan Crisis To Plug A Pillow

As the world prepares to deal with the repercussions of thewithdrawal of US. troops from Afghanistan, leave it to talk show host Sean Hannity to put things in perspective.

His take? Well, on his radio show on Tuesday, it seemed to be along the lines of “Ask not what you can do for your country, but what you can do for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.”

Hannity was discussing the plight of Americans in Kabul who are trying to flee the country as the Taliban takes over.

“How would you like to be in Kabul today, as an American, and you can’t get to the airport? Where are you thinking your life is headed?” he asked rhetorically.

But what Hannity said next seemed less like empathy and more like advertising.

“If you’re one of those family members, I bet you’re not sleeping. I don’t even think My Pillow can do it,” he said before adding: “MyPillow.com. That’s where I go. I fall asleep faster, I stay asleep longer. These are going to be a lot of sleepless nights for so many of our fellow Americans. We’ve got to get them home.”

You can hear Hannity praise Lindell’s pillows in the segment below, courtesy of Media Matters For America.

Interestingly, the MyPillow shout-out follows Lindell lambasting Hannity and fellow Fox News host Laura Ingraham on the right-wing One America News network for not featuring him or his bogus “evidence” that the 2020 election was stolen.

“The truth is [Sean], you’re not saying anything on your show,” Lindell ranted at Hannity on Monday. “Neither are you, Laura.”