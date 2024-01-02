Fox News Panelist Is Surprisingly OK With Trump Being 'President From Jail'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Considering that Donald Trump has been indicted four times on 91 felony counts, there is a possibility that he may eventually be convicted of a crime and end up behind bars ― even if he’s elected president in November.

Although the idea of Trump running the country from a prison cell instead of the West Wing might be disturbing to many Americans, at least one commentator on Monday’s episode of “Outnumbered” seemed OK with it.

Advertisement

Panelists on the Fox News show were discussing the upcoming GOP primary season and how it may affect Trump’s chances of retaking the White House when attorney Paul Mauro predicted that Trump would be the candidate “left standing” by the time Super Tuesday rolls around on March 5.

But co-host Kennedy wondered what might happen if the former president, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces, is “indicted at some point.”

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was quick to proclaim a simple solution.

“He can be president from jail if he has to,” she said, adding that Republicans are still rallying around Trump despite the multiple trials he faces.

“What happens if he’s indicted at some point?”



“He can be President from jail if he has to” pic.twitter.com/StvF60cW4q — Acyn (@Acyn) January 1, 2024

Advertisement

Although Nesheiwat and others might be comfortable with the leader of the free world governing from behind bars, many users of X, formerly known as Twitter, weren’t as enthusiastic, with some saying that her suggestion smacked of “cult” like behavior.

They wanted to “lock up” Hillary over some emails, but Trump can be “President from jail if he has to.”

That’s how you know it’s a cult. https://t.co/tsNzsW0JuV — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 1, 2024

T.I.N.A. in action. (There Is No Alternative to Leader, so we must support him no matter what. TINA was big under Berlusconi and Erdogan has his version too. https://t.co/z7HwbL8vgt — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) January 1, 2024

Advertisement

I will provide them a list of 12 Founding Fathers of the Republic and ask them which one they think would have the strongest propensity for being in favor of the American chief executive serving his office in prison as a convicted felon. https://t.co/lwPGjTt4a2 — Thomas P. (Tom) Logan 🗾🇯🇵 (@TokyoTom2020) January 1, 2024

Hahahahahahaha. Do they ever actually listen to themselves? 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/BNF65Jg4hs — Dave Lack (@DaveLack) January 1, 2024

Could Trump actually become president if convicted? Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told CNN in August that the Constitution “has very few requirements to serve as President,” but “does not bar anyone indicted, or convicted, or even serving jail time, from running as president and winning the presidency.”

That is one reason why many opponents to Trump’s reelection are instead looking at the Constitution’s 14th Amendment as a way to keep him from appearing on ballots. They argue that Trump’s links to the 2021 Capitol riot would prohibit him from holding office under the so-called insurrectionist clause.