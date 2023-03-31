Fox News Hosts Audibly Gasp When Learning Of Trump's Indictment On Air

Thursday’s news that a Manhattan grand jury had indicted former President Donald Trump for his role in a $130,000 (£105,300) hush money payment to a porn star in the days before the 2016 election caught many people by surprise.
But none of the reactions were as memorable as those of the hosts on Fox News’ “The Five.”
During a breaking news alert, at least two of the hosts can be heard expressing surprise at the announcement.
Greg Gutfeld tried to turn what is undeniably bad news for Trump into something ... positive?
“He is an OG! He is a badass if he’s got a mugshot,” Gutfeld said, noting that his poll numbers have recently gone up.
Jesse Watters also had challenges trying to spin the indictment in a way that wouldn’t alienate the audience.
“Did Democrats just indict a former president over sex?” he said, attempting to compare Trump’s indictment to former President Bill Clinton’s scandal while in office.
Watters noted that Trump has denied having sex with porn star Stormy Daniels.
“Either it’s a consensual sexual encounter, or it’s a shakedown,” he claimed.
Of course, other Twitter users had strong reactions to the news as well.