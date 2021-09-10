Fox News Ripped After Host Lavishes Praise On Kim Jong Un's Body

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un showed off what many observers believed was a much slimmer figure at a military parade this week, and at least one Fox News host is thrilled with the apparent transformation.

“He’s fit, he’s fun and he’s fascist!” Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Primetime, mimicking the commentary that might accompany a fashion show. “Take a look at Kim Jong Un flaunting his new tan and slim physique at the North Korean military parade.”

She showed images of the dictator – one of the world’s most infamous human rights abusers – and said “after this photo op, many might start calling him Slim Jong Un.”

Guest Jimmy Failla, a comedian, said he doesn’t buy it.

“He does look good!” Campos-Duffy interrupted. “I’m sorry, he looks better than our president!”

Failla argued it was a body double.