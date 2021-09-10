Fox News Ripped After Host Lavishes Praise On Kim Jong Un's Body

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un showed off what many observers believed was a much slimmer figure at a military parade this week, and at least one Fox News host is thrilled with the apparent transformation.
“He’s fit, he’s fun and he’s fascist!” Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Primetime, mimicking the commentary that might accompany a fashion show. “Take a look at Kim Jong Un flaunting his new tan and slim physique at the North Korean military parade.”
She showed images of the dictator – one of the world’s most infamous human rights abusers – and said “after this photo op, many might start calling him Slim Jong Un.”
Guest Jimmy Failla, a comedian, said he doesn’t buy it.
“He does look good!” Campos-Duffy interrupted. “I’m sorry, he looks better than our president!”
Failla argued it was a body double.
Campos-Duffy delivered her praise of the physique of an actual authoritarian dictator without irony on a show that also featured guests calling President Joe Biden an authoritarian:
Human Rights Watch says North Korea is “among the world’s most repressive countries,” noting:
“A 2014 UN Commission of Inquiry found that the government committed violations amounting to crimes against humanity, including extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, rape, and forced abortions. North Korea operates secret prison camps where presumed government opponents face torture, forced labor, and starvation.”
The US State Department also has a lengthy report detailing the human rights abuses committed by Kim’s regime.
Twitter users were quick to pounce on the host and Fox News for the praise: