Fox News Mocked After Desperately Trying To Resurrect Its War On Christmas

The Recount set some of the right-wing network’s coverage to music more fitting for a Halloween chiller:

Halloween is more than two weeks off and Thanksgiving still six weeks away, but Fox News has moved the calendar ahead to its annual War on Christmas campaign, giving its latest attacks on President Joe Biden an extra-early seasonal touch.

The out-of-season Christmas shoutouts continued into the evening with both Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham making Grinch references on their shows and casting Biden in the role of the Dr. Seuss character. They claimed President Biden was threatening to steal Christmas due to the global supply chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, which could cause holiday shortages in key items ― like toys – as well as higher prices.

Clearly the network missed the message of How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Although the Grinch steals all the Whos’ gifts, Christmas comes anyway – the lesson being that the holiday isn’t about merchandise.

″‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store,’” a line from the Dr. Seuss classic reads as the Grinch has his heart-changing realisation.

In the Fox News version, Christmas is all about what’s available in stores.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden announced steps to increase capacity at key ports and enlisted major retailers, such as Walmart and Target, to help ease the supply crunch and get goods onto shelves for holiday consumers. Fox News went into full War on Christmas mode just the same.

The conservative network’s messaging was in lockstep with Republicans as the House GOP tweeted a similar attack on Biden on Wednesday, complete with an awkward typo: