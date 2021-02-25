Kelsey Grammer has confirmed he’s set to reprise his most iconic TV role for a rebooted series of Frasier.

The American actor played the title character in Frasier for 11 years, having originated the role in the sitcom Cheers a decade earlier.

It’s now been 17 years since the show came to an end, with Kelsey confirming he’ll be back for a brand new series, expected to debut on the US streaming service Paramount+ next year.

He said: “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world.

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”