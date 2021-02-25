Kelsey Grammer has confirmed he’s set to reprise his most iconic TV role for a rebooted series of Frasier.
The American actor played the title character in Frasier for 11 years, having originated the role in the sitcom Cheers a decade earlier.
It’s now been 17 years since the show came to an end, with Kelsey confirming he’ll be back for a brand new series, expected to debut on the US streaming service Paramount+ next year.
He said: “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world.
“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”
At the moment, it’s not clear which other members of the Frasier cast – including David Hyce Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother Niles – will be back for the revival.
David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, enthused: “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane... we can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.”
In recent years, Kelsey has made no secret of his hopes to revive Frasier, speaking about a potential return as far back as 2019.
In between Frasier and Cheers, the actor also played his most famous role in the spin-off show Wings.
Over the years, Kelsey has been awarded two Golden Globes and three Emmys for playing Frasier Crane.