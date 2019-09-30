French Film Producer Buried In A Shallow Grave Was Murdered By Her Ex-Boyfriend

PA Laureline Garcia-Bertaux's body was found buried in her back garden

A barman has been found guilty of murdering his French film producer ex-girlfriend before burying her in a shallow grave. Kirill Belorusov, 32, strangled Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, to death before going shopping for tools to dispose of her body. She was found naked, bound and wrapped in bin bags in a flower bed in her garden in Kew, south-west London, a day after friends reported her missing on March 5. Belorusov had sent text messages from Garcia-Bertaux’s phone to her friends in a bid to cover his tracks before fleeing to Estonia.

PA Kirill Belorusov denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey on Monday

He denied committing the murder after he was arrested in the capital Tallinn under a European arrest warrant and brought back to the UK. But a jury of seven women and five men at the Old Bailey found him guilty on Monday after deliberating for less than two hours. Belorusov, wearing a dark blue suit and open-collared white shirt, closed his eyes and nodded at the jury as the verdict was delivered. The judge, Recorder of London Nicholas Hilliard QC, said he will sentence him on Friday. Estonian Belorusov worked in bars and nightclubs but claimed to have been a stuntman and a casino bodyguard for high rollers. He said he worked on the Hollywood film World War Z, starring Brad Pitt, but the online IMDb film database listing, which included 148 people under the heading “stunts”, does not feature his name. The court heard he met Garcia-Bertaux in 2009, but the couple split up in 2017, after she complained that he was a “slob” and would “needle her about her weight”. Belorusov owed her thousands of pounds and made constant excuses to avoid repaying her, even falsely claiming he was dying of cancer.

PA Garcia-Bertaux's body was found in a shallow grave in the garden of her home in Kew, south west London