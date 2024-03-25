The 1 Reason You Should 'Never Ever' Use Fresh Tomatoes For Sauce

Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography via Getty Images

If you’ve ever made a homemade tomato sauce, you’ll know that sizzling some fresh tommies down into a gloopy, jammy delight is one of the most satisfying cooking tasks around.



But is the time-consuming method actually... good?



Well, depending on where you are, probably not, former chef @SenpaiKai9000 shared on YouTube.



In a Short titled 5 Things Chefs Don’t Do, the pro said, “if you’re making a cooked tomato dish, never, ever use fresh tomatoes.”

OK, but... why?

I was a bit taken aback, too. But his reasoning makes sense.



He says that most of the time, fresh tomatoes should be absent from your sauce ― unless “you buy them from the farmer’s market in the middle of summer.”



If you don’t, he argues tinned tomatoes are a much better option as these are “picked in season at their absolute peak.”



Don’t believe him? Well, he’s not alone ― Jacob Kenedy, chef-owner of Bocca di Lupo in London, told The Guardian the same thing.



While he swears by the fresh kind in hotter, more tomato-friendly climates, in the UK, “it’s harder to get those flavoursome tomatoes, especially at the supermarket.”



“Unless you’re extremely lucky and can get really good fresh tomatoes, or grow your own, you’ll often be better off with something from a tin, jar or tube,” he said.

Why are fresh tomatoes so bad in the UK?