Friendly Fires Brand Conservatives A 'Bunch Of W*****s' After Use Of Their Song At Party Conference

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Jack Savidge, Edd Gibson and Ed Macfarlane of Friendly Fires, pictured in 2012

Friendly Fires have blasted the Conservatives’ use of one of their songs at their party conference. The indie band were enraged to learn that their track Blue Cassette was used as the prime minister walked on stage to make his speech on Wednesday. In a scathing post, the band – made up of Ed Macfarlane, Jack Savidge and Edd Gibson – insisted they did not approve the use of their song at the conference, which is being held in Manchester.

“We do not endorse the Conservative party’s use of our track Blue Cassette. “Our permission was not sought and we have asked our management to make sure it isn’t used again.” They then posted: “If we’d have intended them to use it, we’d have named the track ‘Blue Bunch of Corrupt Wankers’.”

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images Boris Johnson delivers his leader's keynote speech during the Conservative Party conference

The band also shared a headline of a 2017 BBC News story about Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg describing food banks as “uplifting”, adding: “If Boris Johnson needed something uplifting to walk on to, perhaps he should have used the sound of a busy food bank.” HuffPost UK has contacted the Conservative Conference team for comment.