Politicsus newsKevin McCarthy

See The Funniest (And Dumbest) Tweets About Kevin McCarthy’s Ouster

Spoiler: his speakership did not outlive Liz Truss's lettuce.
Josie Harvey
By 

Trends Reporter

LOADINGERROR LOADING

The end of Representative Kevin McCarthy’s short-lived House speakership was the source of many memes, much mockery and a hefty dose of schadenfreude on social media.

The California Republican was forced to give up his gavel on Tuesday in a Republican coup, after less than nine months on the job.

He was the first speaker in history to be removed from office.

Users of X (formerly Twitter) ran wild with the news.

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, measured McCarthy’s tenure in “Scaramuccis” — in a reference to Anthony Scaramucci, who served as the former president’s press secretary for less than two weeks.

He chimed in too.

More Scaramucci maths:

Political commentator Molly Jong-Fast revived the lettuce joke that plagued Liz Truss, who lasted just 49 days as UK prime minister last year.

There was also plenty going around about a McCarthy tweet that aged like milk and a viral gavel-smash moment from Representative Patrick McHenry (Republican, North Carolina), the interim speaker.

Here’s the best of the rest:

Before You Go

Josie Harvey - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Suggest a correction

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go To Homepage
Close

What's Hot