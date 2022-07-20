Life

27 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life

"Car trips with my wife are great ‘cause I get to listen to 10 seconds each of 400 songs she hates."

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

Phiromya Intawongpan via Getty Images

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 27 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
TwitterMarriagefunny tweets