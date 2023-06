Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

ohhhhh my GOD I just told the dog “hey we’ll go for a walk once the baby’s awake, okay?”



and she looked at me, ran upstairs, stuck her head in the nursery, and HOWLED — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) May 28, 2023

Did my cat write this pic.twitter.com/Prmb3Tgd1O — Annette Duggar (@smallunnaturals) May 30, 2023

*does 1 minute of exercise* pic.twitter.com/PriH41qy7q — cats with pawerful aura (@catswithaura) May 27, 2023

Dog look right



👁️ 👁️

♠️



Dog look left



👁️ 👁️

♠️



Dog look at you



👁️ 👁️

♠️

👅 — 🎲•°{Mungeons & Miggsons} (@miggsboson) May 27, 2023

When you can't wait for dinner time pic.twitter.com/lvoIFoEfmT — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) May 31, 2023

for some context, a massive shout out to the woman who FaceTimed her dog throughout the performance of Born To Run last night. An icon. https://t.co/GAFXuqJsGn — George Shaw (@gshizzy) May 31, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 When the dog usually goes for a walk with the husband and stops at the pub for a beer, then one day the missus takes him for a walk🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/RbAUsBA0Vx — J7 Jacq (@J733985695) May 28, 2023

The new Ring movie looks terrifying pic.twitter.com/Q6YbcLXJEI — 𖤐 Father Red McGee 𖤐 (@drinksmcgee) June 1, 2023

Dogs be like “yeah I got faux pas.” — Crac⚡ked (@a_simpl_man) May 31, 2023

queen of the rodents pic.twitter.com/Ln2lIPb2j6 — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) May 28, 2023

A marvelous cat and mouse door knocker, #want 🐁 🐈⬛ pic.twitter.com/4Q6QVVY9Vw — The Thanatos Archive 💀⚰️ (@ThanatosArchive) May 30, 2023

This dog was spotted living their absolute best life playing in the wildest sprinkler system they've ever seen. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/OS7tWQGYJY — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 31, 2023

you just know somebody’s being called by their full name right now pic.twitter.com/cJKV9kpymT — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 27, 2023

I’m not sure what a Doja Cat is but sadly I’ve learned it’s not a place for your cats to practice their karate moves — Ghostface Kryllah (@kryzazzy) June 1, 2023

Cat bus pic.twitter.com/72SbRX2glx — Cats That Heal Your Depression (@Catshealdeprsn) May 29, 2023

Bro is an artist 🧑🎨 pic.twitter.com/ZjyD8jHTTf — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) May 31, 2023

Me: Let's watch a film.



Her: There's no point, you'll fall asleep before the opening titles have finished.



Me: I won't, I'm not even tired.



Also me, before the opening titles have finished: pic.twitter.com/NLXZqV8tP3 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) June 2, 2023

The girliest meow i've ever heard pic.twitter.com/W1aUCgCbf3 — cats with pawerful aura (@catswithaura) May 28, 2023