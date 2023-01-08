Parents
Twitter tweets of the weekfunniest tweetsbest parenting tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"My husband’s version of helping out with the kids is yelling 'COME ON, GUYS!' from the couch."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

skynesher via Getty Images

Kids may say the silliest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter every week to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HPUKParents on Twitter for more!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction