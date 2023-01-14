ParentsChildrenThe Brightsidelife as a parent

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"Every conversation with a child getting ready for school in winter ends with a parent yelling: 'FINE, THEN FREEZE.'"

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the silliest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter every week to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HPUKParents on Twitter for more!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction