Jessie J's First Trimester Reel Is So Relatable If You've Ever Had Morning Sickness

Chelsea Guglielmino via Getty Images

Jessie J has opened up about the utter carnage that is morning sickness in an Instagram reel which features some heavily relatable clips of her with her head in a bin and her face in a paper bag.

In the caption for the video, the singer wrote: “I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF.”

Advertisement

Various clips show her burying her face in her jumper (presumably because the smell of something was setting her off), leaning over her kitchen counter looking less than impressed by the situation and crying in bed.

“I can’t even explain to you how sick I feel,” she said in the one of the videos.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, there are a few moments of joy and normality where she’s laughing with friends and rubbing her bump, seemingly enjoying some of the first trimester experience.

Morning sickness is a pretty common experience in early pregnancy. Despite the name, it doesn’t discriminate and can occur at any time – day or night. Some people might feel sick all day long.

Thankfully the issue usually clears up by weeks 16 to 20 of pregnancy, however some people might experience sickness up until they give birth.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old singer shared her pregnancy news on Saturday, saying she was “happy and terrified”.

The road to becoming pregnant has not been easy for the star who was diagnosed with adenomyosis – where the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows into the muscular wall of the uterus – in her mid-twenties.

At the time doctors told her it would be unlikely she’d be able to conceive naturally. But she was determined to do it anyway and declined the offer of a hysterectomy, instead changing her diet and lifestyle, the BBC reported.

In 2021 she became pregnant, but suffered a miscarriage. Heartbroken, she took to Instagram to share the news, saying she’d decided to have a baby on her own because “it’s all she’d ever wanted”.

“To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” she wrote in the post, which has since been removed.

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be OK.”

On revealing her latest pregnancy news, she captioned a photo of her positive pregnancy test: “Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Advertisement