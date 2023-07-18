ParentsChildrenTwitterParents

Funny And Relatable Tweets About Childbirth

"Who called it contractions and not birthquakes?"
By 

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Childbirth is often described as “beautiful,” “magical” and “miraculous.” But the words “painful” and “terrifying” also tend to come up.

Needless to say, birth is a rich and varied experience ― which means it’s fodder for funny and relatable tweets. To sum up the good, the bad and the ugly, we’ve rounded up 33 hilarious and too-real tweets about childbirth.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Close