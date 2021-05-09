Parents

Funny Tweets About Parents' Cooking Fails

"A teardrop tattoo for every homemade dinner kids refuse to eat."

Cooking for kids is often a thankless endeavour.

Even if you manage to find time in your busy parenting schedule to prepare a full meal, there’s a solid chance your dining patrons (aka children) may find something wrong with it. And God forbid you accidentally make a real mistake because it will not be forgotten.

Fortunately, the funny moms and dads of Twitter can relate. We’ve rounded up 27 funny tweets about parents’ cooking fails.

