If our social media feeds are any indication, it’s clear that Americans love traveling to Europe. Year after year, European cities like Paris and Rome are among the most popular international destinations for US travellers.

That means increasing numbers of Americans are getting a firsthand look at the many differences between Europe and the U.S. And plenty have shared their hilarious musings about this clash of cultures online.

Below, we’ve rounded up 21 funny posts that sum up the difference between life in Europe and in the UUS ― from the approach to work to the size of the water glasses at restaurants and everything in between.

European out-of-offices: “I’m away camping for the summer. Email again in September”



American out-of-offices: “I have left the office for two hours to undergo kidney surgery but you can reach me on my cell anytime” — Samuel Pollen (@samuel_pollen) April 30, 2021

Europeans: I know English, French, German, and Polish.



Americans: I know RHOBH, RHOSLC, RHOA, and RHONY. — Evan Mills (@awkvanmills) January 14, 2022

Are people in Europe dehydrated all the time? They are so stingy with water and the cups are so small. I am thirsty just thinking about being in France again. — Kristen Anderson (@FintechKristen) June 29, 2021

AMERICANS: Our culture is so hopelessly fractured and polarized. There is no longer anything that binds us together.



EUROPEANS: I could tell you were American by the way that you walk. — R.J. Lehmann (@raylehmann) September 28, 2020

Europeans: I drove 30 minutes to Germany for a drink then I took a 15 minute ferry to Switzerland for some groceries and I drove another 30 min to Italy for dinner.



Americans: I’m in Texas, I drove for 6 hours and I’m still in Texas. — traaaashpanda.bsky.social 🌻 (@TraaaashPanda) May 9, 2020

Europeans: We can fit cars, buses, and electric trains on a street built to be just wide enough for 2 horse-drawn carriages, in a very dense parts of the city.



Americans: You want to put a bus route on this 6 lane suburban road? We're gonna need at least 2 more lanes then! — Chris🥃 (@MixingChris) November 5, 2021

Europeans: I'm back from vacation; my 6 months “catching up on emails” period starts today



Americans: I'm back from vacation, have you seen the email I’ve sent at 3 am on Sunday? — kate (@whoiskatrin) February 14, 2022

Europeans Americans

going to the going to the

grocery store grocery store pic.twitter.com/7MXe6NPxl4 — Liz | Speak Now 7/7 💜💜💜 (@feverdreamliz) March 27, 2023

Americans: Look at these buildings they’re so old.



Europeans: We’ve got bird shit on roof tops older than your country. — ChiChi Greenblatt (@ChiChiGreenblat) August 4, 2021

I miss America a little bit but only because in Europe the glasses of water are so small — formerly freeewifi (@teamk8e) May 27, 2015

on my european shit (my apartment does not have air conditioning) — i praydalor my sodakeep (@almondtiddies) June 16, 2022

americans have a well-deserved reputation abroad but i refuse to apologize for iced coffee. why are europeans afraid to live deliciously — zeeno (@slimshaitan) September 8, 2018

Americans: I use miles and pounds



Europeans: I use kilometres and kilograms



Canadians: [snorting a line of assorted measuring systems] I'm 5'3, I weigh 150lbs, horses weigh 1000kgs, my house is an hour away and I drive 80 km/h to get there, I need a cup of flour and 1L of milk — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) June 29, 2023

Europeans: I've found this cool coffee shop nearby. 10 mins walk



Americans: This place nearby is so amazing and it’s just 2 hours drive — kate (@whoiskatrin) January 24, 2023

Europeans: I'm leaving, my 6 month transition period starts today

Americans: I'm leaving, my last day is 5pm — Jack Kleeman (@JackKleeman) October 6, 2021

European architecture vs. American architecture pic.twitter.com/kBZaNIuNf3 — sara 💕 (@_sarawithoutanH) November 21, 2019

Now that I live in Europe I can confidently say that the metric system is overall superior but Celsius is a garbage scale compared to Fahrenheit. Fight me. — Nony Dutton (@NonyDutton) July 2, 2022

europeans: the us election is so confusing



also europeans: pic.twitter.com/41c2YSnttv — swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) November 4, 2020

me finishing 6 full glasses of water at lunch and looking around and seeing everyone else has hardly finished their first glass…i’m telling you, europeans just don’t drink water and it FREAKS ME OUT — Naz (@nazzobetweeting) August 4, 2022

Young Americans getting upset about this meanwhile 13 year old Europeans be like: https://t.co/joajHZQmZf pic.twitter.com/zWSRoQPW7F — Grace (@graceyldn) May 26, 2023