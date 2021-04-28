More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are still working from home ― which means our meetings continue to take the form of video conference calls.
While we may think we’ve got the whole Zoom thing down by now, there’s still the awkward dance around the age-old (coronavirus era) question: Should I turn my camera on or off? It turns out whichever option you choose, there’s ample space for hilarious mishaps and odd realizations.
Below, we’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about turning your camera on or off in the videoconferencing era. Enjoy!
When my boss says, “Hey why is your camera off? I want to see your face!” in zoom meetings when I’m working remotely, I panic like Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire did when the social worker shows up and he slams his face into a meringue pie.— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) February 24, 2021
My nightmare scenario is me leaving my camera on after I think a Zoom meeting has ended and someone seeing how I eat a bowl of popcorn when I think no one is looking.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) March 16, 2021
whenever two people in a zoom meeting happen to turn off their cameras at the same time I imagine they are briefly leaving to do a quick little kiss : )— Karen Chee (@karencheee) January 18, 2021
Zoom audiences have stopped turning on their cameras. It's like they all met last week and voted.— Moderna Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) April 22, 2021
im officially doing all my zoom meetings in my bonnet. if you need me to be on camera then you need to take me as i am. jesus said come as you are.— tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) September 30, 2020
At that point with zoom meetings, where I’ll eat my breakfast on camera but my bed (which is in view) has to be made before turning my camera on.— kristen (@Kris10ator) January 12, 2021
bitches that establish their dominance in the zoom breakout room by turning their cameras on... it’s me, im bitches 💪🏼😎— a ☾ (@ladslouve) January 27, 2021
[team zoom meeting]— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) March 25, 2021
boss: everyone turn your camera on today
me: [covered in cheetos dust] well sonofabitch
not me turning on my camera bc my teacher makes me but only showing my ceiling— Jessica 💓 (@jessicaa0803) January 27, 2021
Happy one year anniversary to the day that the camera on my laptop “stopped working”— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) March 11, 2021
8yo: Mom, can you get me a piece of paper?— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 14, 2020
Me: Sure, honey. Lines or no lines?
8yo: No lines
Me: Hey why do you keep turning your camera off?
8yo: Uh. Because you keep walking through the background!
Wow ok kid, maybe go get your own damn paper next time.
Imagine if this golden globes show was on zoom but all of our cameras were on too— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 1, 2021
Oops. I started drinking a glass of champagne and I forgot that I have Bible study.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) October 8, 2020
*turns Zoom camera off*
I'm sorry I'm late (to this zoom meeting).— The Michelle Dempsey (@MichelleDWrites) August 13, 2020
I didn't want to come (on camera with bushy eyebrows and no bra).
Overheard during virtual learning "For every camera that's turned on, I will put another sticker on my face." (Bless you, #teachers )— Ann Imig (@annimig) February 16, 2021
Reminder you can turn your camera off during meetings when eating an entire meal with your hands.— Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) December 28, 2020
If you don't turn your camera off during a work zoom call at least three times so you can roll your eyes without your boss seeing, you are a better person than me.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) July 23, 2020
It's always the day that the Zoom meeting is a call that I have a full face, and always the day that it's a surprise camera on situation that I'm in a raggedy t-shirt and my bonnet on and it's "pls give me 5 mins"— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 10, 2020
How much do you trust zoom/google meet/etc when your screen says camera is off? Do you trust like eat a bacon sandwich even though it says camera off? Or do you sit still and smile as if they can see you anyway?— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) September 1, 2020
Because I’m eating a bacon sandwich right now.
Accidentally turned off my camera instead of my microphone and let everyone in this meeting hear me blow my nose.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 17, 2021
I had to do a Skype call & I turned off my front facing camera when I saw how hot they all were (very) and they were like “come on, put your pretty face on the screen” and I did and saw side by side how much hotter they were than I (very)— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) March 24, 2020
I should be entitled to a cash settlement
I’m relatively new to Teams meetings etc, so I’ve only just discovered the thrill of putting on a full face of slap and a bra for a meeting I have no intention of turning the camera on for. 🤗— Leila (@LeilaKayTanner) January 21, 2021
My new normal is living in fear of not knowing my camera is on and all my coworkers learning how many times I kiss my cat during a meeting.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) December 23, 2020
"Can everyone please turn their cameras on" is now the worst thing to hear at a work meeting.— Northern Lights 🦖🦎🐢 (@PinkCamoTO) January 15, 2021
I deserve an Oscar for my performance as attentive, engaged employee on a Zoom call while his toddler has an epic tantrum off camera.— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) August 4, 2020
Them: turn your camera on for this zoom please— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 18, 2020
Me: fine. pic.twitter.com/6g5cutUJH2
Schools: “You are required to have your camera ON AT ALL TIMES during remote learning.”— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) August 25, 2020
Schools 2 weeks later after seeing countless half naked toddlers and husbands in the background: “You are now required to keep your camera OFF AT ALL TIMES during remote learning.”
People who want me to join video conferencing with my camera on are drastically overestimating my kids’ ability to stay clothed.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) March 18, 2020
I am in the "I just waved goodbye during a meeting in which my camera was turned off" stage of the pandemic. How is your week going?— Kelly Phillips Erb (@taxgirl) April 12, 2021
Being on mute and off camera saves my entire life sometimes in meetings 💀— my tweets are muted, beloved (@Steph_I_Will) April 2, 2021
There is a guy on this Zoom call who doesn't know his camera is on and is aggressively picking his nose so if you need me I'll be rifling through the Corporate Handbook to find out what the rules are on reposting this video to social media stay tuned you guys— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 11, 2021
"Put on your shirt and turn on your camera!" has become the new "Have a great day! Love you!" at school dropoff. pic.twitter.com/G7GBEmlYv9— Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) November 18, 2020
I haven't tried skydiving but I imagine the rush is like joining a zoom meeting with your camera already on.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) April 28, 2020
One of my son’s classmates saw me on camera and asked if I was Snow White so yes I’d say my tan has faded— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) October 29, 2020
Like any true child of the pandemic, my kid has been on a Zoom call for 1.5 minutes and already wants to turn his camera off.— Northern Lights 🦖🦎🐢 (@PinkCamoTO) January 4, 2021